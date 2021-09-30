Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 14,636 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 2.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 593,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $13,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Presima Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.16 on Thursday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.26, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.58.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. Research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

KRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

