Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 102.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,562,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,806,002 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $13,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,155,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 322,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 161,110 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 124,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Genworth Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,205,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,001,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GNW opened at $3.74 on Thursday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter.

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

