Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,426 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $13,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 137,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 39,883 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 92,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AKR shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Truist upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.13.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $21.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -175.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). Acadia Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. Research analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.82%.

In other news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $215,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,679.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.