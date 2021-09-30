Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.49 Million Stock Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 48.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 43,308 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $13,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,247,000 after buying an additional 180,660 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in RingCentral by 3.0% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 107,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in RingCentral by 79.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,415 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in RingCentral by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 272,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,050,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its stake in RingCentral by 3.1% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 34,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $212.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.72. RingCentral, Inc. has a one year low of $210.37 and a one year high of $449.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of -143.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.89. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. As a group, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

RNG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on RingCentral from $401.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.85.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 21,080 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.22, for a total value of $5,316,797.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,505,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 670 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.77, for a total transaction of $191,465.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 194,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,452,525.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,425 shares of company stock valued at $23,842,798 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

