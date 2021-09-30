Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.66 Million Stock Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,211 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $13,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 40,816 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,270,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 45.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,737,618 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,885 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 2.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 377,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $23.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 0.85. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

