Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 188,721 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 670.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,721 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $12,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 4,617.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Dynatrace by 292.1% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kevin C. Burns sold 37,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.55, for a total value of $2,308,001.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,157,092.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $3,222,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,498 shares of company stock worth $9,438,202. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DT. Barclays boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.68.

Shares of NYSE DT opened at $70.14 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.83 and a twelve month high of $74.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a PE ratio of 269.78, a PEG ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $209.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.83 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

