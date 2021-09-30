Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 21,506 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Knowles worth $12,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Knowles by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 69,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KN opened at $18.97 on Thursday. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.40 million. Knowles had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Knowles

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

