Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 21,506 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651,947 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.71% of Knowles worth $12,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Knowles by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 69,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 18,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of KN opened at $18.97 on Thursday. Knowles Co. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $22.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on KN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.
About Knowles
Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.
Read More: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.