Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the August 31st total of 123,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.32. 10,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,950. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $42.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.54.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USMC. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter.

