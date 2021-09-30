Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $24.25

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.25 and last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 10163 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.76.

Several equities analysts have commented on PRVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.76 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Eagle Health Investments LP purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $4,260,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $3,344,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $8,776,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $745,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the second quarter worth about $13,586,000. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

