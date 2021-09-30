PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,594,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,459 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $76,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRG. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in PROG by 347.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,101,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 855,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,471,000 after purchasing an additional 745,544 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 3,279.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,546,000 after buying an additional 438,163 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PROG by 36.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,401,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,434,000 after purchasing an additional 377,711 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PROG in the first quarter worth $10,685,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRG stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,163. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.22. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.00. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.24.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $659.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.12 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PRG. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other news, CEO Steven A. Michaels bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling purchased 2,500 shares of PROG stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.11 per share, for a total transaction of $107,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

