Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.680-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $548 million-$552 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.16 million.Progress Software also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.730-$0.750 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.60.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of PRGS traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.67. 11,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,590. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $34.50 and a fifty-two week high of $53.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day moving average of $45.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 98,118 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.