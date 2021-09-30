Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.730-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $134 million-$138 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.18 million.Progress Software also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.680-$3.700 EPS.

PRGS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.60.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $48.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.45. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $34.50 and a 1-year high of $53.86.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The software maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.07 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.12%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progress Software stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 83.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Progress Software worth $9,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

