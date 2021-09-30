Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of PGNY opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.87. Progyny has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 1.78.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $53,956,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $1,790,402.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,166,201 shares of company stock valued at $68,749,812. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Progyny by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Progyny by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

