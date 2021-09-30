Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.
Shares of PGNY opened at $55.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.50 and its 200-day moving average is $54.87. Progyny has a 12 month low of $23.56 and a 12 month high of $66.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.96 and a beta of 1.78.
In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 897,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $53,956,457.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 34,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total transaction of $1,790,402.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,951,097.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,166,201 shares of company stock valued at $68,749,812. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Progyny by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Progyny by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Progyny by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth about $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.05% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.