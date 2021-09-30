Project Pai Price Hits $0.0128 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $20.11 million and $268,106.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 43.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00096921 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00024029 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000050 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,777,932,170 coins and its circulating supply is 1,574,841,369 coins. Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

