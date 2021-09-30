Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $7,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,851,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,358,731,000 after purchasing an additional 315,369 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 2.0% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,427,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $787,367,000 after purchasing an additional 147,947 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Prologis by 11.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,194,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $859,942,000 after purchasing an additional 757,859 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 6.5% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,441,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $682,827,000 after purchasing an additional 391,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Prologis by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,114,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,809,000 after purchasing an additional 67,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD opened at $126.44 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $139.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $131.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.58.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 66.32%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

