ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, an increase of 9,812.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ARFXF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. 123,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,274. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.23.

ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

