ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, an increase of 9,812.5% from the August 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
OTCMKTS:ARFXF traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.14. 123,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,274. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.16. ProMIS Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.23.
ProMIS Neurosciences Company Profile
Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProMIS Neurosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.