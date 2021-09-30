ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF) Trading Up 2%

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARFXF)’s share price was up 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 32,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 259,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

About ProMIS Neurosciences (OTCMKTS:ARFXF)

ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc engages in the discovery and development of precision medicine solutions for early detection and effective treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the progression of Alzheimer’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Neil Cashman and Vigen Nazarian on January 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

