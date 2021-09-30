ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Down 5.3%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) shares fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.24. 274,906 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,746,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.81.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the second quarter worth about $280,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

