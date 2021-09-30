ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Stock Price Down 5.3%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)’s stock price were down 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.13 and last traded at $23.24. Approximately 274,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 18,746,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UVXY. Raffles Associates LP raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,197,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $280,000. tru Independence LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 397.2% during the 1st quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 131,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 105,322 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,773,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,337,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

