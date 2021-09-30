ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $7.83

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.83, but opened at $8.18. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 956,132 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.