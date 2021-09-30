ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $7.83

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.83, but opened at $8.18. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 956,132 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 20,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

