Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 223.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT stock opened at $131.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.81. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $87.54 and a 12 month high of $137.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.