Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 7,723.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,941,716 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 209.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,092,000 after buying an additional 1,396,465 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 23.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $657,733,000 after buying an additional 944,919 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 18.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,813,000 after buying an additional 728,870 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth $77,730,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 114.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,685,000 after purchasing an additional 432,854 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Allstate in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.62.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $129.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $86.51 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.26.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

