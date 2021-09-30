Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 6,052 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,052 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.55% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 1ST Source Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJP opened at $24.59 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.63.

