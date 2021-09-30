Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 700 Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 49,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $346,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,070,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 171.2% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $32.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average of $31.72.

