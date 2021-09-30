Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes $1.23 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 178.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $1,567,304.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NBIX stock opened at $94.39 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.77 and a 12 month high of $120.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

