Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prudential Bancorp, Inc. of Pennsylvania is the mid-tier holding company for Prudential Savings Bank. Prudential Savings Bank is a Pennsylvania-chartered, FDIC-insured savings bank. “

Shares of PBIP stock opened at $14.61 on Wednesday. Prudential Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $15.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a market capitalization of $113.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 0.07.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Bancorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Prudential Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBIP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 52.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,404 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after buying an additional 23,079 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 405,981 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Bancorp

Prudential Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Prudential Savings Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services. It accepts deposits from public and generate loans and invests in securities. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

