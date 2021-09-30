PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTCT opened at $37.05 on Wednesday. PTC Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $70.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.66.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.65 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 7,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $352,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 110,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 31.3% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 343,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 81,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 38.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 112,452.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 19,117 shares during the period.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

