Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Raised to $67.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.
Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.82.
In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,831. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile
Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.
