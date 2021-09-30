Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) PT Raised to $67.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.37% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.71. Public Service Enterprise Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.82.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $307,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $25,884.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,980 shares of company stock worth $698,831. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $57,000. 70.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

