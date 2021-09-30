Pundi X[new] Price Hits $1.20 on Top Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $309.12 million and approximately $29.42 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00002770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00064728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00102499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.45 or 0.00137719 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,017.60 or 0.99658104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.35 or 0.06821115 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.78 or 0.00773273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

