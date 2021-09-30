Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) Upgraded at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Pure Gold Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Pure Gold Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Laurentian set a C$2.50 price target on Pure Gold Mining and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Pure Gold Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Pi Financial decreased their price target on Pure Gold Mining from C$2.60 to C$2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.16.

Shares of Pure Gold Mining stock opened at C$0.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.36. Pure Gold Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.81 and a 52-week high of C$3.08. The firm has a market cap of C$359.90 million and a PE ratio of -11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Pure Gold Mining (CVE:PGM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pure Gold Mining will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Pure Gold Mining Company Profile

Pure Gold Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold, and other precious and base metal properties in Canada. Its principal property is the Pure Gold Red Lake Gold project comprises 251 mining leases, mining patents, and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 4,700 hectares located near Red Lake, Ontario.

