Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Stifel Europe

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Europe from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Europe currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PSTG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a C$30.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Northland Securities raised Pure Storage from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pure Storage from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.21.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

NYSE:PSTG opened at $25.28 on Wednesday. Pure Storage has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $29.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.99.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.56 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 21.92% and a negative net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 2,617.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Pure Storage by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Pure Storage by 3,322.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Pure Storage by 178.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pure Storage by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.