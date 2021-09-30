Pyrk Price Tops $0.0039 on Top Exchanges (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded 49.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Pyrk coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Pyrk has a market cap of $60,856.59 and approximately $66.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Pyrk has traded 42% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00008600 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000222 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded up 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000223 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pyrk Profile

Pyrk uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pyrk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

