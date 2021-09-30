Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Martinrea International Inc. Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:MRE)

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) – Raymond James reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Martinrea International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.50. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

MRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Martinrea International to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.00.

Shares of MRE opened at C$11.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.84. The company has a market capitalization of C$912.00 million and a P/E ratio of 5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$9.44 and a 1-year high of C$16.27.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$884.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$960.00 million.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

