Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Issued By Truist Securiti

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, September 26th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Devarakonda expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

Shares of NMTR stock opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $331.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.11. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.63 and a 52-week high of $2.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03).

In other news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 73,529 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 25,000 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 156,529 shares of company stock valued at $192,569. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 29.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

