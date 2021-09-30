Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Zions Bancorporation, National Association Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.38. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s FY2021 earnings at $6.83 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.59.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $63.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.86 and its 200-day moving average is $55.44. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $63.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.79. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 27.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

