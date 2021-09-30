Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stake Reduced by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC reduced its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Qorvo by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Qorvo by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth $1,662,000. Pitcairn Co. boosted its position in Qorvo by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Qorvo by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,793,000 after acquiring an additional 25,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 4,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.80, for a total value of $885,002.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,089,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,560. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QRVO traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.25. 22,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,111,115. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.97 and its 200-day moving average is $184.90. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.56 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.38. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.05.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.