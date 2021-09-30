qPULA Trading Management LP Acquires New Shares in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 368.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 11.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

In related news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,137,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

