qPULA Trading Management LP Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

qPULA Trading Management LP grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 96.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in CSX by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $30.36 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $34.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market cap of $68.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.