qPULA Trading Management LP Sells 5,631 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

qPULA Trading Management LP reduced its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSTG. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,752,000. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 52.7% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,067,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,233 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,523,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Pure Storage by 242.2% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 1,056,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,691,000 after acquiring an additional 748,010 shares in the last quarter. 82.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Europe lifted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 74,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $1,986,666.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,147.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PSTG opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 1.42. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $29.53.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.04% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $496.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of flash-based storage solutions. Its technology replaces storage systems designed for mechanical disk with all-flash systems optimized end-to-end for solid-state memory. The company was founded by John Hayes and John Colgrove in October 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

