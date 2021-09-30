qPULA Trading Management LP Takes Position in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 146,036 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of VEON by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 219,193 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 17,387 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in VEON by 773.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 333,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 295,179 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VEON during the first quarter worth about $861,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 33.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 405,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 101,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in VEON by 13.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,929,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after buying an additional 840,483 shares during the period. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEON stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. VEON Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $2.26.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). VEON had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that VEON Ltd. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VEON. Bank of America upgraded shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VEON has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.21.

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

