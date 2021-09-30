Quant Hits Market Capitalization of $3.46 Billion (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, Quant has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Quant has a market cap of $3.46 billion and $79.55 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant coin can now be bought for approximately $286.27 or 0.00662341 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 45.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000067 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001284 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $454.61 or 0.01051819 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003697 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000051 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Quant Coin Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official website is quant.network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

