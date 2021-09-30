Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT) Shares Down 4%

Quantum Computing, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUBT)’s share price was down 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 139,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 168,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.67.

About Quantum Computing (OTCMKTS:QUBT)

Quantum Computing, Inc is a technology company, which focuses on developing novel algorithms and solutions utilizing quantum and quantum-inspired computing to solve difficult problems in various industries. It leverages its expertise in finance, computing, security, mathematics, and physics to develop commercial applications for the financial, security, and government sectors.

