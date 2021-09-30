QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives $44.14 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.14.

QS has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

NYSE QS traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.44. The company had a trading volume of 182,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,583,622. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion and a PE ratio of -62.05. The company has a current ratio of 62.45, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.97. QuantumScape has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $132.73.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total value of $6,822,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 162,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $3,722,412.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 875,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,095,441.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,413,070 shares of company stock valued at $31,432,506.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in QuantumScape during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.