Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Northland Securities raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $30.00. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Range Resources traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.56, with a volume of 230102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Range Resources from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist increased their price target on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Range Resources from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $434.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Range Resources Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Range Resources (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.