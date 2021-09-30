Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,867.20

Shares of Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,867.20 ($24.40) and traded as high as GBX 2,005 ($26.20). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 1,970 ($25.74), with a volume of 46,706 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RAT. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($22.67) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,980.10 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,867.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.90%.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

