Raymond James Comments on Canfor Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canfor in a report released on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn $11.38 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $11.95. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canfor in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Canfor in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Canfor in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canfor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.83.

Canfor stock opened at C$28.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$3.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. Canfor has a twelve month low of C$14.64 and a twelve month high of C$35.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.75.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$6.26 by C($0.50). The company had revenue of C$2.50 billion for the quarter.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

