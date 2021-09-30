RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) vs. Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Financial Survey

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Peoples Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBB Bancorp 28.48% 10.55% 1.28% Peoples Bancorp 24.95% 11.49% 1.33%

RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Peoples Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. RBB Bancorp pays out 31.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Bancorp pays out 73.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Peoples Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Peoples Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Peoples Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBB Bancorp $153.16 million 3.22 $32.93 million $1.68 15.19 Peoples Bancorp $220.78 million 2.85 $34.77 million $1.95 16.41

Peoples Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than RBB Bancorp. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Peoples Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Peoples Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.6% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Peoples Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for RBB Bancorp and Peoples Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBB Bancorp 0 2 2 0 2.50 Peoples Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00

RBB Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.79%. Peoples Bancorp has a consensus price target of $38.75, suggesting a potential upside of 21.09%. Given Peoples Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Peoples Bancorp is more favorable than RBB Bancorp.

Summary

Peoples Bancorp beats RBB Bancorp on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts. The company was founded in January 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Marietta, OH.

