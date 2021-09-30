Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, an increase of 521.8% from the August 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTG. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Reaves Utility Income Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 71,274 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 99.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 897 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 90.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 950 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 8,449 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN UTG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.77. The stock had a trading volume of 269,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,993. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52 week low of $30.50 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.

