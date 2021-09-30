Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,200 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) target price from research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RB. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($104.52) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 5,400 ($70.55) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,197.27 ($94.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,356.14. The company has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

