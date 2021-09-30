Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $156.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.71% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Regal Beloit's shares have outperformed the industry. The company is expected to benefit from improving end-market businesses in the quarters ahead. Strength in the residential HVAC and pool pump businesses is expected to drive its performance. The deal with Rexnord will boost its market presence and shareholder value. For 2021, the company anticipates adjusted earnings per share of $8.70-$9.00, suggesting mid-point growth of 53% from the previous year’s reported figure. Sales are expected to grow in high-teens for the year. In the past 60 days, the company’s earnings estimates have been increased for 2021. However, the persistence of headwinds related to supply-chain disruptions, lingering impacts of COVID-19, inflationary issues, and 80/20 reorganization actions might be concerning. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RBC. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Regal Beloit from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Regal Beloit in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.43.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $151.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Regal Beloit has a 52 week low of $91.82 and a 52 week high of $159.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.77.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.24. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $886.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.23 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Regal Beloit will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,927,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,418,000 after buying an additional 58,316 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,511,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $500,958,000 after buying an additional 147,283 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 10.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,190,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,907,000 after buying an additional 310,913 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 3.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,446,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,099,000 after buying an additional 48,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Regal Beloit by 2.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,135,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,604,000 after buying an additional 31,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

